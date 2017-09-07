Bodycam video shows man tackling officer before being shot

Video footage shows an unarmed man fatally shot by an officer after being transported to a homeless shelter had tackled the officer when he was shot with a stun gun.

Authorities say Stow police officer Robert Molody shot William Porubsky (poh-'RUB'-skee) Sunday night in the parking lot of the Akron shelter.

The officer's body camera video released Thursday shows Porubsky refusing to leave the cruiser, eventually getting out and then running back to try to open the driver's door.

The video then shows Porubsky charging the officer, and then fleeing as the officer shoots at him with a stun gun.

The footage shows Porubsky turning and tackling the officer. The two are heard but not seen fighting before two shots are fired.