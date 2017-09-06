MORNING BRIEF: Hurricane Irma slams into Caribbean

Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, made landfall early Wednesday in the Caribbean islands.

At the far northeastern edge of the Caribbean, authorities on the Leeward Islands of Antigua and Barbuda cut power and urged residents to shelter indoors as they braced for Hurricane Irma's first contact with land early Wednesday.

FLORIDA WATCHES STORM TRACK

As Hurricane Irma barreled toward the Caribbean on Tuesday -- on a path that could send the Category 5 megastorm toward Florida -- people up and down the state were starting to prepare for the worst.

President Trump declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which allows for the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts there.

HURRICANE HARVEY

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophic flooding caused by the storm, people in Houston are returning to their homes to see what's left and what they can save.

Residents have found that they don't just have to worry about standing water, mold and property damage, but also thieves.

'DISGRACE TO THE UNIFORM'

An Illinois congressman blasted White House Chief of Staff John Kelly — a retired Marine Corps general and Gold Star father — as a “disgrace to the uniform” Tuesday after the Trump administration announced the dismantling of the DACA program.

DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) was created by former President Barack Obama by executive action in 2012.The program gives hundreds of thousands of young people brought to the country as children protection from deportation and allows them to work in the U.S.

'YOU SHOT ME, DUDE'

Photographer Andy Grimm of the New Carlisle (Ohio) News said he harbors no anger toward the sheriff’s deputy who shot him Monday evening while he was setting up his camera equipment.

"There's so much animosity toward police officers," Grimm said. "He was just doing his job. I think he made a bad decision.”

