Hurricane Irma captured on video from the International Space Station

Hurricane Irma was caught on camera from the International Space Station on Wednesday, giving a new perspective on the scope of the massive storm.

The video showed the eye of the hurricane as it made landfall over the Caribbean islands.

HURRICANE IRMA’S STORM PATH: WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Category 5 storm is currently making its way across the Caribbean, moving west towards Florida, leaving massive flooding and destruction in its path.

At least one person, an infant, was already confirmed dead in Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said in a Facebook Live briefing on Wednesday.

According to the 8 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Irma is approximately 50 miles from San Juan, Puerto Rico and is moving west-northwest at 16 mph.