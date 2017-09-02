NYC subway rider stabbed by enraged panhandler

A crazed panhandler demanded money from straphangers on a Manhattan train early Saturday, plunging his blade into the gut of a stranger who objected to the strong-armed tactic, police sources said.

The mayhem began around 6 am when 39-year-old Jamel Purnell accosted riders on a southbound C train in Harlem, asking for money while flashing a knife.

One man handed over $6, but another rider, a 61-year-old man balked, enraging Purnell, who stabbed him three times in the stomach, police sources said.

But the victim fought back, clubbing his attacker on the head with a wooden cane, police sources said.

The victim then alerted the train conductor, who made a radio call to police.

Read more the NY Post.