Massachusetts library asks residents to refrain from paying late fees with Chuck E. Cheese tokens

This certainly does not make much cents.

A Massachusetts library pleaded with the public on Wednesday through a Facebook post to stop paying late fees with Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers Fun House tokens.

The Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Mass., posted a picture of four tokens with a caption stating: “This summer we’ve had a surge of folks attempting to pay fines and printing fees with tokens from Chuck E. Cheese and Bonkers. Since they are not legal tender, we cannot accept them.”

Sue Kontos, a bookkeeper at the library, said she was given tokens from the two entertainment centers and counted them before discovering the coins were not the proper currency, The Salem News reported.

“Everyone got a laugh out of it,” Kontos told The Salem News.

The library also included in their post that they “also cannot accept Canadian coins.”