Arrest made in hammer death of Texas girl

A 16-year-old has been arrested on charges of murdering a 14-year-old Texas girl with a hammer after a drug deal and throwing her body into a landfill.

Kaytlynn Cargill went missing June 19 and was found dead days later in the landfill in Arlington, Texas – just 10 miles away from her family's home in Bedford.

Medical examiners ruled the cause of death was homicidal violence, Fox News reported. The gir’s blood was detected on a hammer that was found in the suspect's house, authorities said.

DNA evidence and cellphone records also linked the suspect to the dead girl, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

After an almost three-month search, the 16-year-old was arrested Friday at O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth and charged with murder, the New York Daily News reported.

The suspect, who is believed to have been an acquaintance of the dead girl, was being held at the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Fort Worth on $250,000 bond, Bedford police said.

The girl was reported missing in June after she failed to return from walking her dog near the family’s apartment. Her family searched for the girl before notifying the Bedford Police Department that she was missing.

Court documents claim the girl was involved in a drug deal that night, planning to obtain concentrated doses of cannabis for $300.

Text messages obtained by authorities revealed the girl tried to meet the suspect to get the drugs and had asked someone – described as “Source 1” in court documents – to look after her dog while she bougt the marijuana, the Daily News reported.

The so-called “Source 1” claimed the girl did not return to get her dog back and ignored text messages.

Cargill's blood was found in the suspect’s residence, including on a hammer, door frame, bathtub, and patio ledge, court documents showed.