'Emergency' abortion fund established for Hurricane Harvey survivors

As donations pour in for the tens of thousands of Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey, one group is putting money aside for a very select group of survivors: Those who require "emergency" abortions.



The Austin-based Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity announced Thursday it created the fund for those affected by the storm who are also seeking abortion care.

“With increased barriers like temporary clinic closures, displacement, loss of homes/vehicles, and more, access to abortion just got even more difficult for those affected by Harvey,” The Lilith Fund posted to Facebook on Thursday morning. “Join us in supporting Harvey survivors seeking an abortion but cannot afford it.”

The Lilith Fund works to help people in Texas exercise "their fundamental right to abortion by removing barriers to access."

The Lilith Fund did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.