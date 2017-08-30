Tropical Storm Harvey damage in Texas expected to be 'many-year' recovery, feds say

Federal officials said they are expecting a multi-year recovery in Texas and across the south as Tropical Storm Harvey continues its course east into parts of Louisiana.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said Wednesday federal government agencies would help those affected for as long as needed.

"We expect a many-year recovery in Texas and the federal government is in this for the long haul," Duke said. "We will help the people of Texas for as long as they need."

She added: "This particular storm was unprecedented in terms of volume, of rain, and that's what we're focusing on now."

Duke said while officials were monitoring the situation in Louisiana, the focus remained on the greater Houston area, which saw more than 50 inches of rain after Harvey made landfall Saturday.

With at least 18 people killed by Harvey and 13,000 more rescued in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties, yet more people were still trying to escape from their inundated homes.

Additional rain flooded shelters in parts of Texas overnight as Harvey made landfall again early Wednesday in southwestern Louisiana – potentially putting New Orleans in the path of another devastating storm on the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The storm returned to land about five miles west of Cameron with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Meanwhile, in Texas, additional rain overnight left shelters flooded.

"We are starting to get down to the end of the tunnel of all this rain," Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

Forecasters warned of potential tornadoes forming in northeast Louisiana and across southern and central portions of Mississippi.

Louisiana Gov. John Edwards told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning the “worst case scenario has not happened” and officials were hopeful they would get through the next 24 hours without much damage.

“We need to get this storm moving, get it overland and let it dissipate,” he said. “Thus far, things are not going as we had feared.”

The same cannot be said about Texas, where massive flooding has isolated communities. At least 18 people have died and more than 13,000 have been rescued in the Houston area and surrounding cities and counties in Southeast Texas. Officials said it’s too early to truly know the storm's death toll.

In Port Arthur, near the Louisiana border, the storm dropped more than 2 feet of additional water, flooding shelters.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens told KFDM-TV that county responders were struggling to rescue local residents because of the flooding.

The city’s mayor, Derrick Freeman, urged residents to get to higher ground and to avoid becoming trapped in attics.

“The city is underwater right now but we are coming!” he wrote on Facebook.

NEW ORLEANS BRACES FOR POSSIBLE HARVEY FLOODING AMID PUMP FAILURES

Before it breaks up, Harvey could creep as far east as Mississippi by Thursday, meaning New Orleans, where Hurricane Katrina unleashed its full wrath in 2005, is in Harvey's path.

Foreboding images of Harvey lit up weather radar screens Tuesday on the 12th anniversary of the day Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish.

About 500 people were evacuated in southwest Louisiana's most populous parish early Tuesday, as a heavy band of rain pushed waterways out of their banks, Calcasieu Parish spokesman Tom Hoefer said. He said as many as 5,000 parish residents were affected by the flooding, but not all of those people have flooded homes. Some are just cut off by flooded roads.

Despite more than a decade between major storms, New Orleans is still suffering from a malfunctioning pump system, and the city was working around-the-clock to make repairs. Earlier this month, New Orleans' pump system failed after fewer than 10 inches of rain fell.

On Tuesday, Mayor Mitch Landrieu urged residents to stay home Tuesday because of the threat of potential high water.

"We've got to save our house," New Orleans resident Israel Freeman said as he loaded sandbags for his mother's home into his Cadillac. "She already went through Katrina. She built her house back up. We just had a flood about two, three weeks ago. She just recovered from that."

Bradley Morris lives in a ground-level house in New Orleans and was "preparing for the worst."

"There's plenty of puddling and stuff already," he said, "so I just assume that we're probably going to get a taste of what we had a couple weeks ago."

Meteorologists said Harvey was forecast to hit Louisiana much of the day before taking its downpours north. Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri are on alert for Harvey flooding in the next couple of days.

Feltgen said there's still multiple states that "are going to feel the impacts of the storm."

Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 storm late Friday night packing 130 mph winds. It made a second landfall about three hours later before it was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane. After the winds dropped below 73 mph, it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.