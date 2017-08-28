Border Patrol checkpoint in New Hampshire nets arrests of 25 illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents and law enforcement officers arrested 25 illegal immigrants, including 14 Colombian citizens, during a three-day checkpoint operation in central New Hampshire over the weekend.

Law enforcement officials set up a checkpoint on Interstate 93 in Lincoln, N.H., from Aug. 25-27 and arrested more than two dozen people without valid immigration documents.

They also seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Monday.

"Checkpoints are just one of the tools we utilize to enforce the immigration and other federal laws of our nation," Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent John C. Pfeifer said. "In addition to technology, manpower and intelligence, checkpoints help to deny access to major routes of egress away from the border and into our communities in the interior of the U.S."

More than half of the immigrants taken into custody were from Colombia, but others were citizens of Brazil, Ecuador, and Mexico.

