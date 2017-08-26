Reports: Harvey causes catastrophic damage in Rockport, Texas



The wrath of Harvey is far from over as the storm continues to pound southeastern Texas with heavy rain and powerful winds.

Harvey made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, on Friday night as a Category 4 storm and will bring a threat of catastrophic and life-threatening flooding as it stalls over the region.

The first major hurricane to strike the United States since Wilma in 2005, Harvey has already caused widespread power outages, travel disruptions and devastation to cities along the coast.

10:40 a.m. CDT Saturday: More photos of the extreme damage in Rockport, Texas, are emerging. Homes and buildings have been leveled and flood waters continue to rise.

AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer is on the ground in Rockport and reports the worse damage he's encountered has been in Holiday Beach, Texas, just north of Rockport.



Upwind side of our shelter in Rockport, TX wall is gone here is stairwell #Harvey @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/2anlIjkH44 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 26, 2017

Major damage in Rockport, Texas here is the airport @breakingweather #Harvey pic.twitter.com/nkDx5MDel3 — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 26, 2017





Homes toppled with flood waters rising south of Rockport, TX #Harvey @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/uWwSrpk8PB — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 26, 2017





Horrible images out of Rockport, TX! #Harvey RT @MikeTheiss: Extreme Damage in Rockport, Texas #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/0jpv8fXzPT — The Storm Report (@thestormreport) August 26, 2017





Rockport Texas is leveled pic.twitter.com/TTJIV2J1tB — Gage Shaw (@Ermagherd_Gerge) August 26, 2017

10:30 a.m. CDT Saturday: Corpus Christi crews are working to clear debris and downed power lines in the city. According to the Corpus Christi police department, numerous traffic lights are out. Motorists should treet intersections where the lights are out as a four way stop.

Avoid traveling unless necessary.



City crews are working diligently across the City to clear roads. If you are out and about, SLOW DOWN and abide by traffic laws. pic.twitter.com/HRDC8IpGYF — CityOfCorpusChristi (@cityofcc) August 26, 2017

PHOTO: A sign that is down on I-37 has forced the interstate's closure in Corpus Christi. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/4YByDBSGlG — News Center HQ (@247NewsHQ) August 26, 2017

NEW: This is the Gulfway shopping center on Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, TX. - Tina T. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/BQDrt44d06 — News Center HQ (@247NewsHQ) August 26, 2017

10:18 a.m. CDT Saturday: Rainfall rates are increasing around Houston, with about 2 inches of rain per hour falling around the city.

Flights scheduled to arrive into George Bush Intercontinental Airport are being delayed by more than three hours due to the storm.





Street flooding is also causing problems around Austin, Texas.







9:15 a.m. CDT Saturday: The Coast Guard is responding to three tugboats in distress near the Lydia Ann Channel near Port Aransas, Texas, Saturday.

Mayday notifications were received from crewmembers of the tugboats Belle Chase, Sandy Point and Sabine Pass.

"Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi directed the launch of two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews that are en route for rescue," Coast Guard officials said in a statement.

8:28 a.m. CDT Saturday: As daylight emerges over coastal Texas, more damage photos are beginning to emerge. Major damage is being reported around Rockport including at the town's airport.



First light reveals heavy damage in Rockport, TX. #hurricaneharvey. pic.twitter.com/a9vVRn9iJS — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017

Widespread structural damage in Rockport. #harvey pic.twitter.com/fA2WLg2YqQ — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017

Rockport airport severe damage. pic.twitter.com/Sd5u8FfbPS — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017





7:48 a.m. CDT Saturday: In Corpus Christi, traffic lights are out and there is a lot of debris strew on the roads and downed power lines, according to law enforcement.



Much road debris and downed power lines. Most traffic lights are out. Please be patient. Let us get things safe for your return. #Harvey — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 26, 2017





7:20 a.m. CDT Saturday: More than 63,000 CentrePoint Energy customers are without power in the Houston area. Houston city officials have told residents to be aware of changing conditions and to avoid travel at this time.

Tornado damage has been reported in neighboring communities, officials said.

6:00 a.m. CDT Saturday: A possible tornado tore through Sienna Plantation, Texas, early Saturday morning. There are reports of roofs blown off and extensive tree damage.



Extensive damage after a tornado rips through Sienna Plantation #CW39 #houston #tornado #hurricaneharvey #severedamage #harvey2017 pic.twitter.com/hwITmII1u3 — Debra Patterson (@_DebDenise) August 26, 2017

