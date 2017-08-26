U.S.

Reports: Harvey causes catastrophic damage in Rockport, Texas


The wrath of Harvey is far from over as the storm continues to pound southeastern Texas with heavy rain and powerful winds.

Harvey made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, on Friday night as a Category 4 storm and will bring a threat of catastrophic and life-threatening flooding as it stalls over the region.

The first major hurricane to strike the United States since Wilma in 2005, Harvey has already caused widespread power outages, travel disruptions and devastation to cities along the coast.

10:40 a.m. CDT Saturday: More photos of the extreme damage in Rockport, Texas, are emerging. Homes and buildings have been leveled and flood waters continue to rise.

AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer is on the ground in Rockport and reports the worse damage he's encountered has been in Holiday Beach, Texas, just north of Rockport.




10:30 a.m. CDT Saturday: Corpus Christi crews are working to clear debris and downed power lines in the city. According to the Corpus Christi police department, numerous traffic lights are out. Motorists should treet intersections where the lights are out as a four way stop.

Avoid traveling unless necessary.

10:18 a.m. CDT Saturday: Rainfall rates are increasing around Houston, with about 2 inches of rain per hour falling around the city.

Flights scheduled to arrive into George Bush Intercontinental Airport are being delayed by more than three hours due to the storm.

houston rain


Street flooding is also causing problems around Austin, Texas.

austin flooding


9:15 a.m. CDT Saturday: The Coast Guard is responding to three tugboats in distress near the Lydia Ann Channel near Port Aransas, Texas, Saturday.

Mayday notifications were received from crewmembers of the tugboats Belle Chase, Sandy Point and Sabine Pass.

"Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi directed the launch of two MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews that are en route for rescue," Coast Guard officials said in a statement.

8:28 a.m. CDT Saturday: As daylight emerges over coastal Texas, more damage photos are beginning to emerge. Major damage is being reported around Rockport including at the town's airport.


7:48 a.m. CDT Saturday: In Corpus Christi, traffic lights are out and there is a lot of debris strew on the roads and downed power lines, according to law enforcement.

harvey corpus christi damage

A traffic signal topped by the winds of Hurricane Harvey lies in an intersection of downtown Corpus Christi, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)


7:20 a.m. CDT Saturday: More than 63,000 CentrePoint Energy customers are without power in the Houston area. Houston city officials have told residents to be aware of changing conditions and to avoid travel at this time.

Tornado damage has been reported in neighboring communities, officials said.

6:00 a.m. CDT Saturday: A possible tornado tore through Sienna Plantation, Texas, early Saturday morning. There are reports of roofs blown off and extensive tree damage.

