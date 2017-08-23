Violence in Charlottesville leads to soul-searching at ACLU

The American Civil Liberties Union is reeling from criticism inside and out for defending the right of white supremacists to march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

After the death of a counter-protester at the rally, some critics said the ACLU had blood on its hands, and a leader of the organization in Virginia resigned.

The furor has set off soul-searching inside the ACLU and an announcement that it will no longer stand with hate groups seeking to march with guns.