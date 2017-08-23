Slain Houston officer's son, 5, gets police escort to school

Dozens of police officers escorted a Texas boy to his first day of kindergarten in place of his officer father, who was fatally struck while investigating a traffic accident in 2011.

Several officers were on horseback Tuesday to help 5-year-old Kevin Will Jr. head to Wildwood Elementary School in Tomball, northwest of Houston.

His mother, Alisha, says she recently texted some officers to see if they'd be available to help walk her son to school. She got a big response.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Her husband, Houston Officer Kevin Will, died after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a wreck in May 2011. She was pregnant at the time.

Records show the driver of the vehicle that hit Will pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.