New York City woman, 33, plunges to death after reported argument with her boyfriend

A woman was reportedly heard arguing with her boyfriend shortly before she plunged to her death from the roof of her New York City apartment building Saturday night, a case detectives are continuing to probe.

Yanina Boitel, 33, was found at 9:30 p.m. unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, laying on the ground outside Jefferson Houses, the 14-story high-rise complex on Third Avenue in East Harlem where she lived. Medics brought her to Metropolitan Hospital Center and she later died.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Boitel's death, but no one has been charged yet. Investigators are trying to figure out if Boitel jumped, fell or was pushed from the roof of the building.

Her boyfriend told detectives that the couple went out drinking Saturday but were not together in the building after arriving home. The man, who was not identified, said he found Boitel on the ground outside soon after returning.

Boitel’s sister, Carmen Reyes, and other relatives reported they heard the couple fighting soon after getting home.

“We heard that they were arguing,” Reyes said. “They were both on the roof. We don’t know all the details of it.”

Boitel’s cousin, Ralph Torres, said regardless of the circumstances, “she didn’t deserve that.”

Boitel leaves behind three children, ages 16, 12 and 10, who still live in the apartment building. Her first grandchild was born just six months ago.

“Nina has been someone who has loved life, who has lived life to the fullest,” Reyes said. “Our biggest concern right now is taking care of the children and the baby.”

The investigation was ongoing Sunday, and the city Medical Examiner was still working to determine the cause of death.