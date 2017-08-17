Commanding officer of Navy warship in deadly collision relieved of duty

The U.S. Navy effectively fired the top leadership from USS Fitzgerald, a U.S. Navy admiral announced Thursday.

Navy Commander Bryce Benson, the commanding officer of USS Fitzgerald, along with the warship’s second in command and the command master chief have been “detached for cause” — or effectively fired, Admiral William Moran, Vice Chief of Naval Operations said at The Pentagon.

As the USS Fitzgerald, a guided-missile destroyer, proceeded south from her homeport of Yokosuka, Japan at 20 knots in the early morning hours of June 17, more ships appeared and the area became “congested,” Moran said.

The USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with a cargo ship resulting in the deaths of seven Navy sailors aboard, all from the same berthing compartment, which flooded in about 90 seconds, Moran said.

“Clearly at some point the bridge team lost situational awareness,” said Moran, describing the group of officers and sailors responsible for driving the warship through the water.

In addition to relieving the warship’s top leadership, Moran said about a dozen other sailors also face disciplinary action.

They will face non-judicial punishments yet to be determined.

An announcement is expected tomorrow from the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet Commander from Japan.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John M. Richardson, is expected to release details of the full investigation in a matter of “weeks,” Moran said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

