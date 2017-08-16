Black Hawk helicopter with 5 crew members on board crashes off Hawaii, Coast Guard says

An Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying five crew members crashed in the ocean late Tuesday two miles off the coast of Hawaii, sparking a massive response from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said it received a call around 10:08 p.m. from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield saying the base lost communications with one of its UH-60 Black Hawk aircrews.

Two Black Hawk aircrews were reportedly conducting training exercises between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield around the time communications were lost, according to the Coast Guard.

Officials spotted a debris field around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near Kaena Point off the island of Oahu.

Responders are searching for five missing crew members, using an HC-130 Hercules airplane, several Coast Guard boats and a shore patrol with the Honolulu Fire Department.

It's not clear what may have caused the crash, but the Coast Guard said the weather on scene currently has 11 mph winds and 2 foot seas.

Night training offshore is routine, Lt. Col. Curtis Kellogg, public affairs officer for the Army's 25th Infantry Division, told the Associated Press.

The search began immediately after one aircrew lost visual and video contact with the other helicopter, Kellogg said.

The two helicopters are elements of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is a four-bladed, twin-engine utility helicopter manufactured for the Army by Sikorsky Aircraft starting in the 1970s.

Kaena Point is northwest of Honolulu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.