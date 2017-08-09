U.S.

CRIME

Navy veteran accused of pouring acid on dogs, gouging their eyes out

David Herbert, 36, has been accused of abusing two Siberian huskies in Oceanside, California.

A U.S. Navy veteran in California has been accused of soaking two dogs with acid and gouging their eyes out.

David Herbert, 36, was arrested Wednesday in Oceanside after authorities executed a search warrant of his home, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

Herbert is a disabled veteran who was honorably discharged from the Navy after six years of service, police said. He doesn’t own any animals, nor does he have any at his home, Fox 5 reported.

Investigators said for months they'd been searching for a “monster” who was breaking into a family’s home and abusing their dogs, Siberian huskies named Cocayo and Estrella.

The abuser reportedly would burn the dogs’ skin with acid or a similar liquid, gouging out one of their eyes and apparently trying to poison the dogs, Fox 5 reported. The dogs’ eyes had been so severely damaged that veterinarians had to surgically remove them.

The victims eventually moved away. The next family to move in to the home reported that both of their dogs vanished -- one of which was returned by neighbors. The second dog had not been returned home.

Herbert faces a number of felony charges, including animal abuse, using a deadly weapon, residential burglary, vandalism and petty theft and could be sentenced to 16 years behind bars if found guilty.