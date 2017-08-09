Foul odor uncovers mother, daughter dead in New York City apartment

A foul odor coming out of a New York City apartment led to a gruesome discovery.

Police said building workers investigating the smell at the Washington Irving House in Gramercy Park on Tuesday found a 94-year-old woman and her 70-year-old daughter dead in their 10th-floor apartment.

The two women were found on the floor of a bedroom, the New York Daily News reported.

Sources told News 4 New York that the pair were found lying face down – the mother was naked while the daughter was discovered in just her underwear. They are believed to have been dead for at least two weeks.

Officials said both women suffered from health problems, but it was not immediately clear how they died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Investigators found no signs of trauma or foul play, the Daily News reported.

The news agency said neighbors had complained about the living conditions at the 19-story building, which is currently under renovation.

City Housing and Preservation Development records show a dozen complaints made since May.