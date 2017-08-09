Arkansas officers won't be charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old

A state prosecutor says two eastern Arkansas police officers won't face charges in the fatal shooting of a black teenager outside an emergency youth shelter.



Prosecutor Scott Ellington says 16-year-old saying Aries Clark pointed a black BB gun at officers when he was shot on July 25 in Marion.



Ellington said Wednesday that the two local officers -- Brannon Hinkle and Wesley Smith -- were justified in using lethal force. He noted that body camera footage shows Clark raised what appeared to be a pistol toward the officers outside East Arkansas Youth Services.



Ellington said Clark had been placed at the facility by court order, but had left and was trying to gain entry.



The shelter contracts with the state to provide services to children in foster care or children who have been involved in the juvenile justice system.

