Texas cop survives hit by possible drunk driver during traffic stop

A Texas police officer who was hit by a possible drunk driver survived after being thrown into the air, a new video shows.

Officer Matt Lesell of Fort Worth had pulled over another car on the side of the freeway when the incident happened around 3 a.m. on July 7, according to Fox 4.

Dash cam video from his patrol car shows him walking up to the traffic stop just moments before the car slammed into them.

“Every time I watch it, I’m shocked and amazed that I was able to walk away the way I could,” Lesell said. “It definitely wasn’t a normal walk. I hobbled and was able to get up and out. But I was amazed the damage wasn’t more severe.”

2 COPS INJURED AT DWI STOP WHEN SUSPECTED DRUNK DRIVER CREENS TOWARD THEM

Currently on the road to recovery, Officer Lesell said he wants to use his accident as a way to bring attention to the dangers of drinking and driving.

He highlighted the Texas law, “Slow Down and Move Over,” which forces drivers to slow down when approaching police, fire and emergency vehicles and transportation workers on the side of the road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

“For what happened to me and the severity of the accident and what happened, I'm essentially shocked and amazed at the same time I was not more injured,” Lessel said.

