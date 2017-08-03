Manhunt underway for man caught 'pleasuring himself' during 'The Emoji Movie'

New Jersey police are on the hunt for a man accused of performing a lewd act in the vicinity of children during a showing of “The Emoji Movie.”

Police in Howell told News12 that a mother was watching the film with her children at the Xscape Movie Theater Friday when she noticed a man – sitting alone in the back row – had his hands down his unzipped pants.

The theater’s manager asked the man to leave after the mother told staff what she saw.

Howell police released a photo of the man, described as a heavyset individual who had facial hair and was wearing a white dress shirt and black pants.

Click for more from News 12.

