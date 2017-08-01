The Latest: Officer screams for help in California shooting

The Latest on two central California police officers shot during struggle with suspect (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

A California police officer screamed that he was hit by gunfire and was bleeding in struggle with a man that sent two officers to a hospital and killed the suspect.

KMPH-TV in Fresno on Tuesday reported the officer's frantic call to dispatchers in Los Banos.

Authorities say that early Monday Norberto Reyes broke into his estranged wife's apartment. Two officers called to the home struggled with the man and shooting erupted.

Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Renya says the man's wife and their five young children huddled in the small apartment with the deadly struggle feet away.

The Merced Sun-Star newspaper reports two sheriff's deputies fought Reyes to the ground earlier this year and his wife had taken out a restraining order.

The officers were hospitalized in stable condition Monday.

___

9:50 a.m.

Authorities have named a man who died in a shooting that also sent two central California police officers with gunshot injuries to the hospital.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified him as 39-year-old Norberto Reyes.

Authorities say that early Monday he broke into his estranged wife's apartment in Los Banos, a farming community in the San Joaquin Valley.

They say that he fought with two Los Banos police officers in the apartment, and all three suffered gunshot injuries.

Deputy Darryl Allen of the Merced County Sheriff's Office says Reyes was listed as a transient.

___

12 a.m.

Two police officers remained hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a struggle with a man suspected of breaking into his estranged wife's apartment in central California, authorities said.

Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee said one of the officers, a six-year veteran, was shot in the torso, lower leg and head on Monday. The other officer, who joined the department a year ago, was shot in the torso. Both were in stable condition late Monday at Modesto-area hospitals.

The child of the 39-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, called authorities just after 6 a.m. Monday to report their father had broken into the family's apartment through a window, Brizzee said.

An officer entered the apartment and asked the man, who was standing in the kitchen near the front door, to step outside so they could speak. But the man refused and became argumentative and the two started struggling, Brizzee said.