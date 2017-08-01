Last of 12 inmates captured in Alabama jail escape

The final prisoner who escaped from an Albama county jail is now back in custody, the Walker County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook.

Authorities had been searching for 24-year-old Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, one of 12 inmates, since they fled the Walker County Jail Sunday night.

Kilpatrick, who police say was captured as of 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, was jailed on drug charges.

PEANUT BUTTER JAIL OUTBREAK: HOW A DOZEN ALABAMA INMATES USED FOOD TO BUST OUT OF JAIL

Sheriff James Underwood says prisoners escaped by using peanut butter to change the numbers above a door and trick a new employee into opening another door that led outside.

The prisoners then used their orange jail uniforms and blankets to climb over a fence topped with razor wire.

Authorities were previously able to recapture the other 11 inmates and return them to the jail. The other recaptured inmates include Christopher Smith, 19, Larry Inman Jr., 29, Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, Steven Blake Lamb, 28, Michael Adam McGuff, 30, Johnny Richard Hunter, 26, Christopher Cole Spain, 18, Kristopher Keith Secrest, 20, Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, 21, Timothy Chaz Cooper, 28, and Steven Sanford Hartley, 27.

Fox News' Willie James Inman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.