Alabama jail break prisoner still on the run after 11 others caught

Authorities in Alabama were still on the hunt for one inmate Monday morning after a dozen prisoners, including two incarcerated on attempted murder charges, escaped from a jail the day before.

Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, is still being sought. Kilpatrick is in jail on drug charges.

Authorities were able to recapture the other 11 inmates and return them to the jail. Christopher Micheal Smith, 19, was the latest inmate taken into custody, at 4:21 a.m., the Walker County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.

The details about the inmates’ escape are scant. Walker County Chief Deputy Dayron Bridges told Al.com that an investigation was ongoing.

"JPD has activated additional personnel to assist the Walker County Sheriff's Office in locating multiple escaped inmates from the Walker County Jail. We ask that downtown residents stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting,” the Jasper Police Department wrote in a Facebook message.

Larry Inman Jr., 29, and Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, were both recaptured by authorities from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Birmingham police at a gas station off Interstate 65 a little more than 10 minutes apart from each other Monday.

It was unclear how the other inmates were captured.

Among the inmates who were recaptured are Steven Blake Lamb, 28, Michael Adam McGuff, 30, Johnny Richard Hunter, 26, Christopher Cole Spain, 18, Kristopher Keith Secrest, 20, Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, 21, Timothy Chaz Cooper, 28, and Steven Sanford Hartley, 27.

Lamb and McGuff in jail on several charges including attempted murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.