Church's planned LGBTQ acceptance sign rejected

A Massachusetts church has been rejected in its bid to change its sign to note it's accepting of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the Village Improvement Society in Dennis recently voted 6-5 against the sign proposed by the Dennis Union Church. The sign is on the Dennis Village Green and any changes must be approved by the society.

Members of the society who voted no declined to comment.

The church is a congregation of the United Church of Christ. Members want to change the sign's wording to note the church is an "open and affirming" congregation and add a rainbow banner.

Church members and the Village Improvement Society are now trying to reach an agreement over the sign.

