Monster pig bites 'chunk' of Alabama toddler's arm off, mom says

An Alabama toddler is recovering after her neighbor's monster pet pig bit off a "chunk" of her arm on Monday, the family said.

Bella White, 3, and her two older brothers were playing in their yard at their Rogersville home when the pet pig, named Booger, escaped his pen and waddled over, WAFF reported. The 400-pound pig then chomped on and gobbled up a piece of the girl's arm, mother Amber White told the news station.

"The chunk that he took out was massive, down to the bone, and then on the back of her arm he took out another piece," White said.

"I was telling 911 dispatchers that...a 400-pound pig was on my daughter," White recalled.

The girl was airlifted to the hospital, and White said it took some time to process what happened in the moment.

"It was horrific. I didn't have time to think or anything until after she was in the air and then it hit me what all had happened," White told WAFF.

The girl remains in a lot of pain and needs more surgery after the wound became infected, according to her mother, who also said her daughter is now scared to go play outside.

The pig is being tested for possible diseases, WAFF reported. The health department ordered the pig to be euthanized.

"I wish it would have came out differently for the pig, but at least it can't hurt anybody else," White said.

Other residents in the neighborhood have called Florence Animal Control in the last few years to have the pet pig locked in its pen after the animal escaped. The owner told WAFF the pig was a Valentine's Day gift from her fiance two years ago.