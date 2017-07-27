4-year-old killed in apparent murder-suicide in Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas Metro police said a 4-year-old girl and the suspect died after a murder-suicide in southwest Las Vegas Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:06 p.m. in the 8700 block of Norton Peak Avenue, near Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

Police said a 4-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds but later succumbed to her injuries. The suspect was found dead inside the home with self-inflicted stab wounds.

Police said the incident is domestic-related.

An investigation is ongoing.

Further details were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identities of the victims.

Click for more from Fox 5 Vegas.