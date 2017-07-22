Florida boy, 10, arrested 4 times in 6 weeks for allegedly stealing cars

A 10-year-old Florida boy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car the day after he was charged with snatching another vehicle.

The boy, whom Daytona Beach Police described as “flashy,” was caught cutting off his ankle monitor less than six hours after it was placed on him and meeting up with other teenagers to steal a car, authorities said.

TEENS FILMED, LAUGHED WHILE MAN SLOWLY DROWNED, AUTHORITIES SAY

Police said it was his fourth arrest for car theft in six weeks.

Daytona Beach Police Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that investigators have noticed a brashness that’s not common in children that young.

“He has a look-at-me attitude,” Ehrenkaufer said. “He’s flashy.”

Capt. Jennifer Krosschell said the boy looks his age despite his brash behavior.

“He even looks like a 10-year-old,” Krosschell said. “When we [seized] the car he had stolen, the driver’s seat was pushed up to the steering wheel.”

POUNDS OF PORK PLOP ONTO ROOF OF FLORIDA HOME

He was first arrested in June after police said he stole a car. Since then, the child has been connected to two other car robberies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.