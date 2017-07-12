Detroit robber sends semi-nude photo of victim to her phone contacts

A Detroit woman said the robber who stole her purse Friday morning sent a semi-nude photo of her to all the contacts in her cellphone.

Kimberly Good took a routine trip to a Dollar General store after taking her son to work around 6 a.m. When she returned home, the robber attacked her, FOX 2 reported.

“As soon as I got in the house, a guy with a black hoodie pushed me . . . and just grabbed my purse,” she said.

Good chased the robber to the corner of the street, but he jumped in a car and took off with her purse, which contained her ID, about $100 in cash and her cellphone.

“With my cellphone, he took one of my pictures -- of me in my bra -- and sent it to all of my contacts,” Good said.

Good discovered the photo had been sent after receiving texts and phone calls about it on her replacement phone.

“[The photo] was really private for me,” Good told Fox 2.

Good described the suspect as a dark-skinned black male in his early 20s.

She warned others to be aware of their surroundings so similar robberies don’t happen in the future.

