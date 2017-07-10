Shark bites both legs of swimmer off Florida beach

A man swimming at a Florida beach Sunday was bitten on both legs by a bull shark.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Felipe Lay said the unidentified man was swimming in the afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked, according to WPLG-TV. Haulover Beach is 9 miles north of Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Fescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards said they became aware of a shark in the water and immediately alerted beachgoers to get out of the water. Officials said the shark was 4-to-5 feet.

The man, who was able to get out of the water and get aid from lifeguards, was taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officials said the shark attack is the first reported at Haulover Beach.

