California teen wins lottery twice in one week

A teen in California is celebrating after winning the lottery twice in one week.

Rosa Dominguez, 19, was driving home from Arizona when she bought a $5 scratch-off ticket at a gas station – and won $555,555.

Dominquez told the California Lottery she was nervous after winning the prize and “just wanted to cry.”

Later in the week, Dominguez made a stop at a different gas station and bought another $5 scratch-off. This time, she won $100,000.

Dominguez collected her $655,555 worth of scratch-off winnings and told the California Lottery she plans to do go shopping and buy herself a new car.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.