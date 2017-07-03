Wild monkeys turn angry, chase family at Florida state park

Video shows a family’s visit to a Florida state park turning scary when wild monkeys started chasing them.

Susie Ramsey, of Estero, Fla., said on Facebook that her young son was laughing as he recorded the video “but it was actually very scary.”

Ramsey and her family were visiting Silver Spring Park in Ocala Thursday when they came across a large group of wild rhesus monkeys, WPTV reported.

The video shows the monkeys just sitting around at first.

A few minutes later the monkeys become agitated.

As the video continues, the monkeys growl, hiss and lunge towards people, the station reported.

Ramsey’s son is laughing in the video when he says, "Oh my god, guys the monkeys are attacking us!”

Visitors are advised not to upset the monkeys by making eye contact with them, the station reported.

The population of monkeys in the park has grown to roughly 200, according to the station.

The monkeys did not bite anyone.