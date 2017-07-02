U.S.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma 18-year-old arrested, accused of prostituting two juveniles

By FOX 25 News
Oklahoma County Jail

Oklahoma County Jail  (Makinzie Nida was arrested June 28 in Oklahoma City on two complaints of human trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.)

OKLAHOMA CITY –  An 18-year-old has been arrested and accused of prostituting two juveniles at a metro hotel.

Oklahoma City Police Department report show that Makinzie Nida, 18, was arrested June 28.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. members of the Vice Enforcement Unit reportedly found Nida to be prostituting two juvenile girls from Studio 6 motel, 4601 SW 3 Street.

Officers allegedly found marijuana and a powdery substance inside the room. The substance later tested positive for a cocaine base.

