Pregnant woman runs over purse-snatching suspect in Walmart parking lot: See the video

A pregnant woman was caught on video ramming her car into a man she thought was stealing her purse at a Walmart in North Carolina Wednesday.

A witness claimed he saw the suspect -- later identified as Robert Raines -- rummaging through a purse in an SUV at the Asheville Walmart. The purse and SUV belonged to Christine Braswell, who is five months pregnant.

“When I walked out of Walmart, he had her purse and was pulling all of her stuff out,” Blake Bennett told WLOS. Bennett and his friend told the man to put it down and asked what he was doing.

Braswell said she confronted Raines before he ran away. The 26-year-old originally chased him on foot, but decided the SUV would give her a better chance of catching him.

“He was with my purse and he took off and I took off after him,” Braswell told WLOS. “Me being five months pregnant, I chased a little ways then come back, jumped in the car, threw it in gear and come across the curb and ran him over.”

She added, “I was not going to let him get away with it. It’s not right, it’s not fair.”

Both Braswell and Raines are facing charges. Braswell is being charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Raines, who was taken to the hospital and is reported to be suffering from minor injuries only, is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny, and misdemeanor damage to property. Braswell claimed Rainer broke the screens of her iPad and phone, leading to the damage to property charge, Asheville Police told WLOS.