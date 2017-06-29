Pigs run loose on Texas highway after truck crashes, bursts into flames

A wild scene unfolded on a Texas highway after a tractor-trailer carrying pigs crashed and burst into flames during Thursday morning rush hour, leading the squealing animals to run loose.

The 18-wheeler loaded with the hogs crashed on Interstate 45 in Wilmer, south of Dallas, around 6:30 a.m., KTVT reported. The truck tipped to its side and later caught on fire.

Several pigs spilled onto the road and were seen running around traffic.

The crash closed the interstate in both directions, snarling traffic during rush hour.

It's unclear what caused the crash at this time or if any pigs died in the fire.