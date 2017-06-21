6 inmates credited with saving the life of a deputy who passed out

Six Georgia inmates performing work detail on last Monday jumped into action when they noticed that a deputy had passed out.

The Polk County Sheriffs officer, who was not identified in reports, collapsed and was unconscious, 11Alive.com reported. The inmates noticed the medical emergency and quickly removed his shirt, opened his bulletproof vest and performed chest compressions.

Another inmate called for an ambulance.

"When he started breathing, it was just real heavy and real fast,” one of the inmates told the station. The officer’s family provided the inmates with lunch and desserts for their action.

"When that happened, in my opinion, it wasn't about who is in jail and who wasn't," the inmate said. "It was about a man going down and we had to help him."

The sheriff’s office praised the inmates on Facebook: As we watched the horrific man hunt this week of the two inmates that killed two Correctional Officers and were captured last night we all know that Monday could have ended differently for our Officer.We are very proud of the actions of all 6 inmates involved.”