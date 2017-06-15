South Carolina terminal reportedly evacuated as FBI investigates report of dirty bomb

The FBI late Wednesday is investigating a report of a dirty bomb on a ship at the Wando Terminal, which is located at the Port of Charleston.

The terminal has been evacuated, along with a section of the Cooper River, reports said. The threat is for the vessel more than the public, authorities reportedly said. They are investigating out of an abundance of caution.

Capt. Greg Stump, the commander for the Coast Guard sector in Charleston, said a number of law enforcement agencies are on the scene. He said a YouTube “conspiracy theorist” made a claim about a threat on board one of the ships, ABCNews4.com reported.

The report said the ship in question is the Maersk Memphis.