U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Trials

Texting suicide trial: Massachusetts judge to deliver ruling

By Boston 25 News
Doctor says the defendant in the texting suicide case was taking medication that may have affected her decision making and impaired her ability to be empathetic; Molly Line reports from Taunton, Massachusetts

 

The defense has rested its case in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages.

Michelle Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of 18-year-old Conrad Roy.

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn said Carter knew what she was doing when she encouraged Roy to kill himself and tried to use him for attention. 

Related Image

In this June 7, 2014 photo provided by his grandmother Janice Roy, Conrad Roy III celebrates his high school graduation Old Rochester Regional High School in Mattapoisett, Mass. He killed himself the following month. Prosecutors charged his girlfriend, Michelle Carter of Plainville, Mass., with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly pressuring him to take his own life. (Janice Roy via AP) Expand / Collapse

Conrad Roy celebrating his high school graduation in 2014.  (Janice Roy via AP)

Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Carter pressured Roy to take his own life through a torrent of text messages.

TEEN HELD IN CONNECTION WITH SHOOTING DEATH OF ARKANSAS OFFICER

Carter's attorney, Joseph Cataldo, argued Roy was simply forcing Carter to be part of his second attempt. 

Judge Lawrence Moniz said he will take the statements and evidence under advisement in order to make a ruling. Once his ruling is made, Moniz said he will announce it in open court the following morning. 

Click for more from Boston 25 News.