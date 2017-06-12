Wyoming woman caught shoplifting claims she's studying kleptomania

A Wyoming college student who was caught shoplifting claims she was studying kleptomania.

The student, 23-year-old Lydia Marie Cormaney, was arrested June 5 after attempting to leave a Walmart in Gillette, Wyo., with close to $2,000 worth of merchandise, The Gillette News Record reported.

Investigators allegedly found thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items in Cormaney’s dorm room, according to court records. The student told officers she started shoplifting after being forced to move into a new dorm room, away from her roommate who had many of their household items.

Cormaney said she was once caught leaving a Walmart with three flat-screen televisions.

Cormaney, who made an initial court appearance on June 8, faces three felony charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.