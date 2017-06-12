Long Island illegal immigrant with possible MS-13 ties stands trial in break-in, sex assault

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador -- who police say could be tied to the murderous MS-13 gang -- is standing trial this week for allegedly breaking into a home on Long Island, N.Y., and sexually assaulting a young woman there.

Marvin Siciliano-Nunez’s testimony is scheduled to continue in the Suffolk County Criminal Court in Riverside, N.Y., according to 27East.com.

Siciliano-Nunez, 20, was accused of breaking into a home in the affluent town of Southampton and sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl who lived there, in August of last year.

Siciliano-Nunez reportedly threatened the young woman with a baseball bat if she did not perform the sex act. The victim testified last week in court that she got out of the situation by telling Siciliano-Nunez that she needed to let the dogs out and was able to escape when he allowed her. She said she ran outside with no clothes on as he chased her with the bat.

The suspect has been charged with seven felonies, which include two counts of first-degree burglary with the use of a weapon and one count of first-degree attempted rape by forcible compulsion.

Siciliano-Nunez was charged along with four others in May 2016 following a double stabbing near a bar in the Hamptons Bay, police said. Police said he could have ties to MS-13 because of his heritage, according to Patch. The gang has been responsible for a string of recent grisly killings in the area, investigators have said.

Officer Lee Pulliam reportedly wrote in a form eight hours after Siciliano-Nunez’s arrest stating that the suspect was under the influence of drugs and alcohol during the time of his arrest. That apparently contradicted a statement Pulliam made at a previous trial when he said Siciliano-Nunez was calm and showed no sign of being under the influence of alcohol.

The day before the alleged assault, Siciliano-Nunez was hospitalized for intoxication. He was released shortly before the home invasion reportedly occurred.

Siciliano-Nunez’s lawyers requested a mistrial last Thursday over Pulliam’s statements, but Judge Peter H. Mayer turned down the request the next day.

Two Southampton Village Police Detective Sergeants confirmed that Siciliano-Nunez did not seem intoxicated during his arrest.