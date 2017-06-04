Elderly man attacked by man with cane in New York

91 year old Juan Llorens was just running an errand. He was walking down Broadway in Inwood when he was attacked and beaten with a cane. Security cameras capture the disturbing video.

The incident happened around 5pm on Friday. Saturday evening, Llorens told Fox 5's Kayla Mamelak he's luckily to be alive.

"I don't know who the man is and I've never seen him before," Llorens said.

Llorens credits his safety to the good Samaritans on the street who rushed over and threw the suspect off.

The suspect was able to run away but the NYPD eventually took 19-year-old Saul Nunez into custody.

