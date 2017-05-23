Memorial Day tribute: Volunteers plant 10K flags in Arizona

Volunteers are planting 10,000 flags at the University of Phoenix as a Memorial Day tribute to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Fifty volunteers from the University of Phoenix are planting the flags, which spell out "Honoring Our Heroes," on Tuesday morning on the lawn of the university's Riverpoint campus to honor the sacrifices made by active-duty service members and veterans and their families.

The flags will be removed prior to Memorial Day and donated to local veteran cemeteries.

Read more from FOX 10 Phoenix.