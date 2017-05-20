College student killed in knife assault in Maryland

A Bowie State University student died just after 3 a.m. Saturday after being assaulted with a knife on the University of Maryland's College Park campus.

He was taken to the hospital, according to Fox 5 DC, but did not survive his injuries.

A suspect, whom Prince George's County Police say is a University of Maryland student and whose name has yet to be released, was taken into custody.

According to Fox 5 DC, police say the attack was random, unprovoked, and the two did not know each other. Charges are pending.

The victim from Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest historically black university, has not been identified, but police say they will release his name after notifying next of kin.