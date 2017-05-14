ICE agents seeking child at New York City school barred from entering

ICE agents searching for a 4-year-old were turned away from a New York City school after they failed to show a warrant, officials said Saturday.

The incident took place at Public School 58 in Queens and months after the city ordered teachers to prohibit immigration officers from entering school grounds without warrants, the New York Daily News reported.

“All students, regardless of immigration status, are welcome in NYC public schools, and parents should rest assured that we will do everything on our power to protect students, staff and families,” Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina said.

She added that the school was still investigating the incident and they plan to provide more training sessions for teachers on how to handle similar situations.