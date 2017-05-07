Oregon high school apologizes after teacher distributes paper on rape culture to students, staff

An Oregon high school is receiving some blowback after one of its teachers wrote a three-page opinion piece on rape culture and distributed it to students and fellow staff members.

David Lickey’s paper was addressed to Grant High School’s “esteemed students and Mr. Leeman,” The Oregonian reported Saturday. The piece starts with Lickey apologizing for interrupting “your lesson and the train of your discussion in a way that was disruptive.” He continues to go on about defining what “rape culture” is.

“I don't see it in my life or the lives of any of the men and women I have known. I have never met a person who believes rape is anything other than a heinous crime,” he wrote.

Lickey concludes by asking those who disagree with his thoughts to come to him.

Principal Carol Campbell sent a message to parents Friday apologizing to students and parents and offered support sessions.

“The perspective of the teacher does not reflect nor support our approach to educating students on sexual assault,” Campbell said. “A strong contradictory argument should be accompanied by counter arguments from credible sources. In this case, the document was shared with many students and staff with very little context. We apologize for any harm or negative impact.”

It’s unclear what punishment, if any, Lickey may face.

Click for more from The Oregonian.