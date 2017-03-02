Nurse's suspected killer seen on surveillance video, police say

Police in Nashville searched Wednesday for the man they believe killed a nurse during a burglary in the Wedgewood neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

It's a trip that no one should have to make, but Tiffany Ferguson's family is in Nashville at her Wedgewood Avenue condo. Metro Police said an intruder fatally stabbed her before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“The roommate heard screams that caused her to come out of her bedroom, the front door of the apartment was open, and found her roommate suffering from multiple stab wounds," said Metro Police Spokesperson Don Aaron.

With the pain so deep, Ferguson's family isn't speaking on camera, but friends are.

“We really want to make sure her killer is brought to justice," said Jaime Minor. "That doesn't make anything better with her being gone, but that's the most productive thing that we can do as her friends."

Minor met the 23-year-old Ferguson at the University of North Alabama, and both moving to Nashville after graduation with several other friends.

“I know her roommates, a hard thing for them to have to deal with," Minor said. "It being an intruder in someone's home, that's terrifying. One reason they selected the apartment that they did, was that it was in a better part of town and they felt safer there. This really could happen to anyone, and it doesn't matter what part of town you live in.”

According to Metro Police, officers worked overnight and throughout Wednesday at the scene, trying to locate the suspect. Police said security camera video shows him walking on Ridley Boulevard leaving some stolen items behind for officers to find. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include Ferguson’s life. Friends say her beauty went deeper than looks with going on mission trips and working as an ICU nurse at St. Thomas West.

“She was always caring for other people through her time at university and here in Nashville and at her home in Loretta, Tenn.," Minor said. "She touched many lives."

Click for more from Fox 17.