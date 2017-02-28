Vehicle drives into Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade; injuries reported

A vehicle "mowed" into several members of a band who were set to march in a Mardi Gras parade in Alabama on Tuesday, injuring a dozen people.

A city spokesperson said 12 high school band members -- aged 12 to 17 -- were injured, including four people who were in critical condition.

There's no indication the incident was intentional, authorities said.

The driver, who has not been named, is a 73-year-old man who did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, officials said.

The vehicle may have been "a part of the parade," according to an official who spoke earlier Tuesday, though police said they were still looking into the man's potential role. Witnesses told FOX10 the late-model SUV involved in the incident was a white van with MOAA on its side. MOAA are the initials of the Military Officers Association of America.

The Department of Homeland Security was monitoring the situation.

A police spokesperson, who termed the crash "a tragic accident," said the SUV's driver was "aware there's been an incident."

Those hit were from the Gulf Shores High School Band, a parent at the scene said. A separate witness told FOX 10 the vehicle struck the students and "mowed them over."

Gulf Shores canceled the parade after the incident and closed U.S. Highway 59 in the immediate area.

The episode comes just days after 28 people were injured when a truck plowed into the crowd at a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade on Saturday. That vehicle was allegedly driven by a highly intoxicated man.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.