Teen allegedly used revenge porn to force woman into having sex with friends

A teenager in Texas allegedly used revenge porn to blackmail his ex-girlfriend into having sex with three friends – and prosecutors claim a demand for fourth romp prompted the woman to call police.

Demario Hunter, 18, of Katy, allegedly told his unidentified girlfriend after recording them having sex that he would send the explicit footage to her 13-year-old sister if she didn’t have sex with his three 15-year-old friends, KHOU reports.

Hunter then picked up his three teens — who KTRK identified as his cousins — and had sex with the woman. She ended up calling police after Hunter demanded that they meet again for a fourth encounter, prosecutors said.

Hunter’s attorney, Equator Turner, insisted his client wasn’t prepared to act on the threats.

“He was basically playing poker,” Turner said. “Mr. Hunter didn’t have any means to do anything that he was threatening to do.”

