Dozens of headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery near St. Louis

Investigators with the University City Police Department are working to determine who knocked over or damaged several headstones at a local Jewish cemetery.

Police would not say if they considered the vandalism at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery to be a hate crime or not. It is believed there was some organization behind the crime, meaning this was not the act of one individual. Police said they're reviewing security camera footage from the area.

More than 100 headstones were damaged.

The investigation coincides with yet another round of bomb threats at Jewish community centers across the nation.

