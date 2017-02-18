U.S.

Marijuana found inside firewood seized at U.S.-Mexico border

By Fox 10 Phoenix

A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted officers to a truck with mesquite firewood in the back. A further search of the wood led to the discovery of more than 100 pounds of marijuana inside of some of the pieces of wood.

More than 100 pounds of Marijuana have been seized at the U.S. - Mexico Border on Wednesday, according to officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In a statement released Friday, the incident happened at the Port of Sasabe, about 74 miles southwest of Tucson.

Officers found the drugs hidden inside a shipment of mesquite firewood, after a narcotics-detection canine was alerted to a truck, the statement said.

The Marijuana was discovered, after officers loaded the firewood off the truck, and split them in half. The drug, according to the statement, is worth an estimated $53,000.

The person driving the truck, identified as a 41-year-old man, was reportedly turned over to officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

