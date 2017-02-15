Plane hits deer while taking off from North Carolina airport

A plane has hit a deer departing Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to FAA officials.

FAA officials said that PSA Airlines 5320, a CRJ 700 aircraft returned to the airport about 12:15 p.m. after declaring an emergency. The crew reported striking a deer on takeoff from Runway 36 Center shortly before noon.

There were 44 passengers on board at the time, according to officials with American Airlines. All people on board have been evacuated and passengers are being bused back to the terminal, officials said.

Officials said they were spraying down the runway after fuel began to leak from the plane.

Read more at Fox 46.